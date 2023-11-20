Update/Restored: Backhoe snags line, knocking out power to 2,300 in West Maui

(Update: 3 p.m., Nov. 20, 2023)

An estimated 2,300 customers in the Mahinahina area of West Maui experienced an outage when a backhoe being used by a private construction company snagged a guy anchor line on a pole.

The outage was reported at around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.

Power was restored to all customers by 2:15 p.m. according to Hawaiian Electric.

(Update: 1:10 p.m., Nov. 20, 2023)

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.