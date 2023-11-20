Maui News

Update/Restored: Backhoe snags line, knocking out power to 2,300 in West Maui

November 20, 2023, 1:43 PM HST
* Updated November 20, 3:07 PM
(Update: 3 p.m., Nov. 20, 2023)

An estimated 2,300 customers in the Mahinahina area of West Maui experienced an outage when a backhoe being used by a private construction company snagged a guy anchor line on a pole.

The outage was reported at around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.

Power was restored to all customers by 2:15 p.m. according to Hawaiian Electric.

(Update: 1:10 p.m., Nov. 20, 2023)

Hawaiian Electric Company reports that an estimated 2,368 customers are without power in the Mahinahina area of West Maui. First responders are en route.

Details surrounding the cause are not immediately available. There is not estimated time on when the power will be restored.

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.

