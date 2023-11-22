Student enrollment at UH Maui College increased 7.1% this fall

Student enrollment at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College increased by 7.1% this fall, contributing to UH’s overall 1.2% rise in student enrollments across its 10 campuses.

This is UH’s largest increase since 2010, with 48,933 students now enrolled for credit, 560 more than the previous year.

The system’s seven community colleges saw a 2.7% increase, the first in 13 years, while the flagship UH Mānoa campus experienced a 1% rise to 19,256 students. More than 3,000 first-time freshmen enrolled at UH Mānoa for the second consecutive year.

“It is incredibly gratifying to see more Hawaiʻi residents appreciating and taking advantage of their great public higher education system,” UH President David Lassner said. “While we have much more to do, particularly as we continue to adapt to post-pandemic shifts, our 10 campuses offer pathways to better lives across the islands.”

Windward Community College on Oʻahu recorded a 15.1% jump in student numbers, Hawaiʻi Community College at 6.3%, Honolulu Community College at 4.4% and UH Mānoa at 1%.

There were enrollment decreases at the other five UH campuses, varying between 0.1% and 6.6%.

Notable increases in demographic segments include first-time freshmen from Hawaiʻi public schools (+ 2.7%), Filipino students (+3.5%) and Micronesian students (+15.8%).

Although there was a 1.6% dip in Hawaiian and part-Hawaiian student enrollments, there was a 0.2% growth overall in underrepresented groups.

Early admission student enrollments rose 6.6%, with dual enrollment high school students reaching 3,859. Community colleges also reported a 9.4% climb in student enrollments for online courses.

Fall 2023 saw 24,033 enrollments at UH community colleges, following a record high post-Great Recession. Additionally, 7,357 students took noncredit workforce programs, 2,735 enrolled in community education and 668 in career readiness courses.

“Our community colleges play multiple roles across the state,” Lassner said. “They provide critical workforce education, training and industry-valued certifications through both credit and non-credit programming. They welcome any learner wherever they are in life and can provide clear pathways to our universities for bachelor degrees and beyond.”

UH System total: 48,933 (+1.2% change from fall 2022)