Maui lane closures for week of Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation released the scheduled lane closures on Maui for the week of Nov. 25 – Dec. 1.

But lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

HONOAPIʻILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30)

Lahaina: Shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile marker 17 and 23, in the vicinity of Wahikuli Wayside Park, beginning Monday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 1 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for drain cleaning.

Lahaina: Shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile marker 17 and 23, in the vicinity of Wahikuli Wayside Park, beginning Monday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 1 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Lahaina: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the westbound direction, in the vicinity of Dickenson Street, beginning Monday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for trench digging for conduit.

Lahaina: Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile marker 22.7 and 22.9, in the vicinity of Wahikuli Wayside Park, on Monday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for trench digging for conduit.

Lahaina (weekend workd): Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction at the highway’s intersection with Akahele Street, on Saturday, Nov. 25 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for waterline work.

Lahaina: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction at the highway’s intersection with Akahele Street, beginning Monday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 1 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for waterline work.

Kahana: Right shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile post 28.2 and 28.7, in the vicinity of Kahana Stream and Polohina Lane, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 1 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for firebreak cutting and vegetation removal.

LAHAINA BYPASS (ROUTE 3000)

Lahaina: Single lane closure on Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) possible in either direction in the vicinity of Keawe Street and Crater Road, beginning Monday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 1 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for road cutting for drain line replacement and repaving.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 360)

Hana: Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile marker 13.6 and 14.1, in the vicinity of Honomanu Bay, on Tuesday, Nov. 28 and Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree removal.

HALEAKALĀ CRATER ROAD (ROUTE 377)

Makawao: Right lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) in the northbound direction between mile marker 0.1 and 2.7, beginning Wednesday, Nov. 29, through Friday, Dec. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising and removal.

Makawao: Right lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) in the northbound direction between mile marker 2.75 and 4.9, on Monday, Nov. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising and removal.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD