Hawaiʻi residents, visitors encouraged to support local businesses this holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, the Hawaiʻi State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism urges residents and visitors to support local businesses.

Hawaiʻi boasts a diverse array of unique businesses offering handmade crafts, artisanal goods and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Supporting locally made products not only contributes to Hawai'i's economy but also promotes sustainability and a sense of community pride, the agency's press release said.























And on Nov. 25, Small Business Saturday, many local businesses offer special discounts.

Gov. Josh Green and department Director James Kunane Tokioka are championing the support local businesses cause.

“This holiday season, let’s come together to uplift our local businesses,” Green said. “By supporting local, we directly and positively impact our communities and further economic growth across the islands. All of our local businesses, from micro-enterprises to larger companies, especially those on Maui, can use our help.”

The state agency’s ongoing commitment to support small businesses extends beyond the holiday season through various programs and initiatives, including grants and financing opportunities, sponsoring product shows and festivals, and promoting the Made in Hawaiʻi brand locally and abroad.

“Our local entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the state’s economy,” Tokioka said. “Our collective support becomes even more vital as they recover from recent challenges, particularly the Maui wildfires. By purchasing products made in Hawai‘i, we help our local businesses’ recovery efforts and ensure their sustainability for years to come.”

In February, the department will be presenting an e-commerce workshop to increase the reach and sales of Hawai‘i-made products nationally and internationally. More information will be announced soon.