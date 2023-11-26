Digital vaccination records now available at Hawaiʻi’s SMART Health Card website

Patients may generate a QR code for only their COVID-19 vaccinations to save on their smartphone’s digital wallet application (such as Apple Wallet and Health for iOS, Google Wallet or Samsung Wallet for Android) to share with organizations they choose. (File photo)

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health has created the SMART Health Card website, a free online service for individuals 18 years or older to receive their official vaccination records.

Individuals under 18 years old can obtain their vaccination records by contacting the Immunization Registry directly by calling 808-586-4665 (Oʻahu) or 1-888-447-1023 (Neighbor Islands) or by emailing [email protected].

The SMART Health Card is a digital record of patients’ vaccinations that were successfully submitted to the Hawai‘i Immunization Registry by their health care providers, which can be easily accessed via a web portal.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Patients may generate a QR code for only their COVID-19 vaccinations to save on their smartphone’s digital wallet application (such as Apple Wallet and Health for iOS, Google Wallet or Samsung Wallet for Android) to share with organizations they choose.

If patients do not have COVID-19 vaccinations, they will still be able to view online a list of vaccinations they have received in Hawaiʻi submitted by their health care provider.

The SMART Health Card website uses the ID.me service to verify the patient’s identity. ID.me will require the patient’s social security number or individual taxpayer identification number to verify the identity of their users, but the Hawaiʻi Department of Health will not receive this information.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health receives only the information necessary to find a patient’s immunization record in the Hawai‘i Immunization Registry. This includes: patient name, date of birth, address, email address and phone number.

How does it work?

Go to the DOH SMART Health Card website: https://healthpass.doh.hawaii.gov/ Create a new ID.me account or use an existing account. New ID.me users will go through an identity verification process where they will enter their personal information and upload a photo of their government-issued ID. After successful identity verification, users will be prompted for their consent to allow ID.me to transmit to the Hawai‘i Department of Health only the necessary information needed to match their records in the registry. Users will be routed to the Hawai‘i Department of Health SMART Health Card website where they will be advised to wait for an email in five to 10 business days while department staff finds their record in the registry. When their records pass the data check, they will receive an email notification that their SMART Health Card is ready. Click on the “Get my SMART Health Card” and immunization records will be displayed. If user immunization records contain COVID-19 vaccinations, click on the “Generate QR Code” to get the QR code. Instructions on how to save the QR code into their smartphones are available on the SMART Health Card website.

For more information, visit the Frequently Asked Questions on the bottom of the Hawai‘i Department of Health SMART Health Card website: https://healthpass.doh.hawaii.gov/.