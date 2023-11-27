‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event launches in December

BISSELL Pet Foundation is bringing hope to homeless pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event from Dec. 1 – 17, 2023. On Maui, The Maui Humane Society is participating in the adoption event and is offering reduced adoption fees on all animals during the event. Fees include the following:

Adult Dogs- $44 (includes county fees)

Puppies- $69 (includes county fees)

Senior dogs- waived, county fees only: $19

Adult cats- $10

Kittens- $50

Senior cats- waived!

Rabbits- $10

Guinea Pigs- $5

The Maui shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the event.

Nationwide, this effort has helped more than 204,000 pets find loving homes, making “Empty the Shelters” the largest funded adoption event in the country. An average of 1,225 pets are adopted each day of these quarterly national events.

During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less to take deserving pets from kennels to the couches of loving homes. The “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event will be hosted at 380+ organizations in 43 states.

“Our nation’s animal shelters need your help as they face an overcrowding crisis unlike anything we have experienced in more than a decade. The devastating increase in owner surrenders and stray intakes has left tens of thousands of deserving pets desperate to find a home,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Our ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance this holiday season.”