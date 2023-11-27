Hawaiʻi Energy extends application deadline for 2023-2024 Empower Grant program

Hawaiʻi Energy, the state’s Public Benefits Fund administrator that focuses on energy-efficiency education and clean-energy initiatives, announced today that it is extending the application deadline for the 2023-2024 EmPOWER Grant program.

Originally set to close on Sept. 29, 2023, Hawaiʻi Energy will continue to accept applications on a first come, first served basis, until funds are exhausted. Nonprofits, small businesses, and restaurants that are pursuing energy efficiency projects may apply for a grant of up to $6,000, which may cover up to 100% of eligible project costs.

“Hawaiʻi Energy made the decision to extend the deadline for the EmPOWER Grant program in order to maximize funding opportunities for more local businesses that are interested in reducing their energy usage, and ultimately, their operating costs,” said Caroline Carl, executive director of Hawai‘i Energy. “We encourage eligible businesses to apply now while the funding lasts.”

To be eligible for the EmPOWER Grant, applicants must fulfill the following requirements:

Be a commercial rate schedule account holder of an electric utility on the island of Hawaii, Lānaʻi, Maui, Molokaʻi, or Oʻahu where the electricity-saving energy efficiency measure is being installed

Business must fall into ONE of the following categories:

501(c)3 nonprofit organization

Small businesses with electric rate Schedule “G”

Small business with less than 5,000 sq. ft. facility

Restaurant

Complete the installation with one of Hawai‘i Energy’s participating Clean Energy Ally contractors

EmPOWER Grant funding may be used to cover the following expenses of energy efficiency projects:

New energy efficient equipment, including HVAC systems, window film, ENERGY STAR® certified commercial kitchen appliances, and refrigeration technologies like motor controls and adding doors and anti-sweat controls to open cases

Parts, accessories and other materials necessary for installation

Labor for old equipment removal, site preparation and installation of energy efficiency measure(s)

Shipping costs for equipment and materials

Taxes for the above items

More information about eligibility requirements, applications, and frequently asked questions are available online at HawaiiEnergy.com/empower-grant. Applications must be submitted to [email protected].