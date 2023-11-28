Kohala families with children impacted by fires eligible for Maui Relief TANF Program

The Maui Relief TANF Program, administered by Maui Economic Opportunity in a partnership with the state Department of Human Services, offers rental and mortgage, utility, and down payment on a new vehicle and loan payment assistance, as well as gift cards for clothing and school supplies. (PC: Maui Economic Opportunity)

Families with dependent children who were impacted by the wildfires in Kohala, Hawai‘i Island, are eligible for Maui Relief TANF Program benefits.

The same gusts from weakening Hurricane Dora moving south of the islands that fanned fires in Lahaina and Kula on Aug. 8 also threatened hundreds of homes in Kohala. The wildfires burned about 1,000 acres, resulted in some damage but fortunately no deaths, and were included in emergency proclamations.

The Maui Relief TANF Program, administered by Maui Economic Opportunity in a partnership with the state Department of Human Services, offers rental and mortgage, utility, and down payment on a new vehicle and loan payment assistance, as well as gift cards for clothing and school supplies.

Families with dependent children in their households, directly and indirectly impacted by the wildfires and earning less than 350% of the poverty level (which for a family of four is $120,750 annually) are eligible for the benefits. US citizenship is not a requirement.

To apply for the Maui Relief TANF Program, visit www.meoinc.org and click on the Maui Relief TANF program under “Quick Links” or open the url https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/ddfc0bcdfe5d403dbc526c436615d0bf.

The link also includes a list of required documents, which applicants will need to upload with their applications.

Applicants also may visit Hawai‘i County Economic Opportunity Council in-person (with their required documents) to fill out forms from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 47 Rainbow Drive in Hilo. The office is closed on holidays.

For more information, contact The Maui Relief TANF Program, administered by Maui Economic Opportunity at 808-243-4404.