Seabury Hall joins Pledge to Our Keiki in a commitment to support Maui’s future

Gov. Green at the Capitol with Ambassador Sage Yamashita and Keone Kealoha, ED of Kanu Hawaiʻi.

Seabury Hall on Maui has joined the “Pledge to Our Keiki” initiative, according to an announcement from Kanu Hawaiʻi, a movement of everyday people working to protect and promote a connection to the ‘āina, a culture of aloha and local self-reliance.

The Pledge is a commitment to respect and care for the island places that we call home so that future generations continue to enjoy all that Hawai‘i has to offer.

Students from across Seabury Hall came together on Tuesday to sign the Pledge to Our Keiki, demonstrating their commitment to protecting the islands, joining the President of Palau, EarthDay.org, Governor Josh Green, and other Hawai’i institutions including Radford High School and Kauaʻi High School.

Pledge Ambassadors Caitlyn Smith-Ryland and Lou Bouvet, and Fundraising Committee Chair Daisy Barnard.

Pledge to Our Keiki Ambassador Caitlyn Smith-Ryland, Vice President of the Seabury Hall National Honors Society and Fundraising Committee, held a “Pledge to Our Keiki” signing event at Seabury Hall, where upon signing the pledge, students at Seabury Hall are offered a portal to select various state-wide volunteering opportunities to participate in to mālama their community. “This signing event is an opportunity for students to come together and show their commitment to protecting Hawai’i for future generations,” says Smith-Ryland.

Smith-Ryland, with the support of Seabury Hall Head of School Maureen Madden and Director of Advancement Kaimanamaile Brummel, hopes to set an example for other Hawai’i schools and the visitor industry to participate in this initiative.

“Seabury Hall values and is deeply committed to serving our community. We are proud to partner with this initiative,” said Head of School Madden.

Especially in the context of the devastating Lahaina wildfires in August of this year, the Pledge is a commitment to strengthen Hawai’i’s ability to respond to unforeseen challenges and help Maui recover, rebuild, and prepare the islands for the future.

Mrs. Maureen Madden, Seabury Hall Head of School, and Caitlyn Smith-Ryland, Pledge to Our Keiki Ambassador.

Go to http://pledgetoourkeiki.com/ and make a Pledge.