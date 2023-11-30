Hāna Metals and Electronics Recycling Event Dec. 8 and 9

Hana Metals recycling. File PC: County of Maui / Facebook

A Hāna Metals and Electronics Collection Event will take place Dec. 8 and 9 to help East Maui residents dispose of special waste items.

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management event will be held at the Hāna Recycling Center located across from the Hāna Landfill on Waikoloa Road from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on each day. Capacity for hauling out of Hāna will be limited.

An equal amount of bin space will be available on the first and second day of the event. If the daily limit is reached on Friday, the event will close and reopen on Saturday. The event ends at 2:30 p.m. Saturday or when the bins are full. Event staff will help residents remove items from their vehicles.

Items that will be accepted for drop-off are large appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, air conditioning units, water coolers, washers, dryers, ranges and stoves, dishwashers and water heaters; electronics, including televisions, printers, computers and monitors; auto batteries; tires; propane tanks (with or without valves); and scrap metals. Small machines must be fully drained of all liquids. Commercial drop-offs will not be accepted, only residential drop-offs.

For more information about metals recycling, call Hammerhead Metals at 808-280-8844. For information regarding electronics recycling, call the E-Cycling Maui Hotline at 808-280-6460. For any other information about this event, call the Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Office at 808-270-6102. A future Hāna Metals Recycling Event is set for March 8 and 9, 2024.