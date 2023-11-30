Seabury Hall hosts Common Ground Dance Festival V, Dec. 8 and 9

Seabury Hall Common Ground Dance. (1.13.22) PC: Berkowitz

Seabury Hall Performing Arts presents Common Ground Dance Festival V, a collective of Maui’s youth-based movement arts programs in concert with the Seabury Hall dance and hula programs.

Directed by David Ward, the event is on Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec, 9 at 7 p.m. in the ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center the Seabury Hall campus in Makawao.

Tickets for adults are $15, kupuna are $12, students are $7, and keiki 4 & under are free. They can be purchased online at seaburyhall.org/arts.

Following the huge success of last year’s Common Ground concert, the artist are back with another spectacular festival of dance from Maui’s most prominent dance-makers, educators, and young performers.

“It’s been a dream of mine,” said Seabury Hall Dance director David Ward, “to bring youth groups together on a common ground to share our art while building stronger relationships and respect for each other’s contributions to arts education.”

“Now in its fifth rendition, Common Ground continues to reach out to bring arts organizations together, building bridges that connect us with a common goal of creating safe and inspirational spaces for the youth of Maui to learn, thrive, and express themselves,” according to an event announcement.

This year’s lineup includes Seabury Hall’s Jasmine Gorman, who will open the festival with a hula and returning participants Evolution Dance Academy and Momentum Dance Maui. Dance styles include dramatic jazz, hip-hop, modern and ballet pieces.

“Everyone had such a great experience in our first four festivals,” said Ward. “They value not only the exposure but the chance for students to meet and dance with other students from around the island.”

“One of the highlights for me in the past festivals backstage was seeing the kids huddled in the wings watching with such enthusiasm while other kids performed. For students to see the diversity of material and the quality of expertise on this small island, it’s inspirational,” said Ward.