COFA Resource Fair at MEO, Dec. 1

Maui Economic Opportunity Maui Relief TANF Program staff joined the Tongan Resource Fair at the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku on Friday, Nov. 3. Shown are (from left) Kele Thompson-Monte, Monnisa Nash, Cassi Yamashita and Lani Visesio. An MEO team will be attending the COFA Resource Fair on Friday at MEO.

The Compacts of Free Association or “COFA” Community Resource Fair, which features wildfire relief program information and signups and assistance with legal and immigration issues, will be held today, Friday, Dec. 1, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku.

While the focus will be on COFA individuals, the Resource Fair is open to the general public. The event is organized by the Hawai‘i Coalition for Immigrant Rights.

Agencies attending include:

Federal Emergency Management Agency, which will be taking applications for wildfire programs.

Immigrant Resource Center (Pacific Gateway Center). Casework/intake for English as a second language individuals and assistance with immigration issues will be offered.

MEO. Applications will be accepted for the Maui Relief TANF Program, which offers rent/mortgage, vehicle, utility, clothing and school supply assistance for income-eligible families with dependent children.

Maui Tenants Association / Hawai‘i Workers Center. Staff will be available to assist with legal issues, including landlord/tenant disputes and other questions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

MEO is located at 99 Mahalani St., behind the J. Walter Cameron Center.