Hilton Grand Vacations hosts job fair in Kāʻanapali, Dec. 7

Hilton Grand Vacations hosts a hiring event in Lahaina this week to recruit new talent across various sales, marketing and resort operations positions.

Attendees will have the chance to explore job opportunities, meet HGV team members face-to-face, and apply and interview for positions on-site. Applicants may even receive conditional, on-the-spot job offers, according to the announcement.

The hiring event takes place on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kāʻanapali Beach Club (Preview Room) located at 104 Kāʻanapali Shores Place in West Maui.

Hilton Grand Vacations is creating nearly 1,700 jobs throughout the state.

Interested attendees can pre-register at https://careers.hgv.com/.

HGV encourages attendees to dress professionally and bring physical copies of their resumes to the event.