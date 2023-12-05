Maui Disaster Area restrictions to be lifted for residential Zones 8A and 8B

Esri, NASA, NGA, USGS, FEMA | Esri Community Maps Contributors, © OpenStreetMap, Microsoft, Esri, HERE, Garmin, SafeGraph, GeoTechnologies, Inc, METI/NASA, USGS, EPA, US Census Bureau, USDA | County of Maui, Enterprise GIS Section – Department of Management, 2023. | County of Maui, Enterprise GIS / Maui Recovers

County of Maui Disaster Area Restrictions will be lifted for owners and residents with vehicle passes from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, beginning Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8 and 9, in Zones 8A and 8B.

Some residential and commercial properties in these zones have been deferred by the EPA for health and safety reasons and will not be open for reentry until further notice.

Restrictions will be lifted for the following residential zones:

Zone 8A* : Baker St., Front St., Papalua St., Waineʻe St.

: Baker St., Front St., Papalua St., Waineʻe St. Zone 8B*: Honoapiʻilani Hwy, Kuhua St., Lahainaluna Rd., Papalua St.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

*Some residential and commercial properties in these zones have been deferred by the EPA. This means that residents and property owners may access and view their properties, but they will not be allowed to sift through debris. Notification for deferred properties will be provided during vehicle pass distribution.

ACCESS: A reentry vehicle pass will be required at the checkpoint during the first two days of supported residential reentry. Two vehicle passes will be available per property owner, and two vehicle passes will be available per rental dwelling. After the first two days of supported reentry, access through the checkpoint will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for area residents with a vehicle pass or ID.

TRANSPORTATION: Maui Bus transportation to and from hotel shelters on Maui Bus circulator shuttles will have extended hours on the first two days of supported residential reentry from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

REENTRY VEHICLE PASS DISTRIBUTION: Vehicle pass applications and on-site distribution for Zones 8A and 8B will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, and Thursday, Dec. 7, at two locations: Lahaina Civic Center and Kako‘o Maui, located at Maui Mall near Subway. See below for more vehicle pass details. Optional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and instructions for usage will be available from nonprofits during vehicle pass distribution.

ROADWAYS: All roadways to access zones will be clear for residents and property owners. During the first two days of supported reentry, access to the areas of Zones 8A and 8B will be from the Kapunakea St; turn left onto Front St. and take a left on Baker St or Papalua St. All vehicles will exit at Kapunakea St. After Saturday, entry through the checkpoint will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for area residents with a vehicle pass or ID.

WATER: The County of Maui Department of Water SupplyUnsafe Water Advisory remains in effect in this residential zone. To view the water advisory, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/water.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SAFETY AND ADVISORIES: Once a fire has burned through an area, many dangers may remain. It is important to be aware of the hazards and to know what to look for when reentering. For full safety details, visit www.mauirecovers.org. For air quality information, visit health.hawaii.gov/mauiwildfires/.

SUPPORT: A high level of support will be provided to returning residents during the first two days of reentry into fire-damaged areas including water, shade, washing stations, portable toilets, medical and mental health care, Maui Bus transportation from local hotel shelters and language assistance.

VEHICLE PASS DETAILS:The following documents may be used to verify property ownershipor residency to receive a reentry vehicle pass:

Property Deed/Title or Property Tax Records: A property deed or title in your name is one of the most direct ways to demonstrate ownership. This document should clearly show your name as the property owner. Property tax records from the County’s Real Property Tax office that list you as the property owner are also strong evidence of ownership. Visit: www.mauipropertytax.com.

Utility Bills: Utilitybills such as electricity, water, or gas bills that are addressedto your nameat the property addresscan serve as proof of residency. Thesebillsshould be recent and show consistent usage.

Rental/Lease Agreement or Receipt: If you have been renting, a lease agreement or rent receipt with your name, the landlord’s name, and the property address can establish your residency.

Hawai‘i Driver’s License: A valid Hawai‘i driver’s license or Hawai‘i State ID with your current address is widely accepted proof of residency.

Vehicle Registration: If your vehicle is registered at the property address, it can indicate your residency.

Voter Registration: A voter registration card listing your address in Lahaina can be used to confirm your residency.

Financial Statements: Financial statements sent to your Lahaina address can help establish residency, especially if they cover an extended period. Employment agency registration or paystubs or checks can also help prove residency.

Insurance Documents: Homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policies with your Lahaina address can be used as proof of residency.

Mail: A letter or other mail delivered to your address from an employer, public official, social service organization, local school, or school district can offer proof of occupancy.

Notarized Affidavit: In some cases, a notarized affidavit from a property owner or landlord confirming your residency or ownership may be accepted.

DETAILS: For details on reentry to impacted areas; safety information for returning to your property; drinking water and wastewater; maps and data; firedebrisremoval; recovery phases; financial and housing assistance; and business support, visit www.mauirecovers.org. For information on resources available, medical and mental health care, financial assistance, housing, jobs, and how to donate or volunteer, visit www.mauinuistrong.info.

Residents can sign up to receive notifications for any updates on changes to Zone openings at www.mauicounty.gov/mema.