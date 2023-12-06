Maui man injured in surf, airlifted from Keʻanae

Ke’anae, file photo by Wendy Osher.

A Maui man suffered injuries while surfing in Keʻanae on Tuesday afternoon. The 44-year-old resident was airlifted from shore and Medivaced to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

The incident was reported at 1:54 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the Keʻanae Peninsula in East Maui.

Crews from the Maui Fire Department’s Air 1 and Rescue 10 responded to the report of the surfer who was injured and on shore, but unable to walk. Crews airlifted the man to a landing area in Keʻanae where he was transferred to EMS and transported by Maui Medivac to the hospital.

Injuries included chest pain and the inability to walk, according to department reports.

Fire officials say the incident occurred during a high surf warning.

Response to the incident concluded at 3:33 p.m.