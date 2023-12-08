Maui Disaster Area restrictions lifted for Zones 9A, 9B, 11A, 12A and 12C on Dec. 11-12

County of Maui Disaster Area Restrictions will be lifted for owners and residents with vehicle passes from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 11-12, in Zones 9A, 9B, 11A, 12A and 12C. Some residential and commercial properties in these zones have been deferred by the EPA for health and safety reasons and will not be open for reentry until further notice.

Restrictions will be lifted for the following residential zones:

Zone 9A*: Front St., Lahainaluna Rd., Luakini St., Papalaua St., Waihie St., Waineʻe St. (No Maritime Access)

Zone 9B*: Lahainaluna Rd., Papalaua St., Waineʻe St.

Zone 11A*: Dickenson St., Front St., Luakini St., Wharf St. (No Maritime Access)

Zone 12A*: Front St., Prison St. (No Maritime Access)

Zone 12C*: Honoapiʻilani Hwy., Mill St. (Rural Zone Opening)

*Some residential and commercial properties in these zones have been deferred by the EPA. This means that residents and property owners may access and view their properties, but they will not be allowed to sift through debris. Notification for deferred properties will be provided during vehicle pass distribution.

ACCESS: A reentry vehicle pass will be required at the checkpoint during the first two days of supported residential reentry. Two vehicle passes will be available per property owner, and two vehicle passes will be available per rental dwelling. After the first two days of supported reentry, access through the checkpoint will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for area residents with a vehicle pass or ID.

TRANSPORTATION: Maui Bus transportation to and from hotel shelters on Maui Bus circulator shuttles will have extended hours on the first two days of supported residential reentry from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

REENTRY VEHICLE PASS DISTRIBUTION: Vehicle pass applications and on-site distribution for Zones 9A, 9B, 11A, 12A and 12C will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9, at two locations: Lahaina Civic Center and Kako‘o Maui, located at Maui Mall near Subway. See below for more vehicle pass details. Optional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and instructions for usage will be available from nonprofits during vehicle pass distribution.

ROADWAYS: All roadways to access zones will be clear for residents and property owners. During the first two days of supported reentry, access to the areas of Zones 9A, 9B, 11A, 12A and 12C will be from Kapunakea St; turn left onto Front St. For access to Zones 9A and 9B, turn left onto Papalaua St. All vehicles will exit at Kapunakea St. After Tuesday, entry through the checkpoint will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for area residents with a vehicle pass or ID.

WATER: The County of Maui Department of Water SupplyUnsafe Water Advisory remains in effect in this residential zone. To view the water advisory, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/water.

SAFETY AND ADVISORIES: Once a fire has burned through an area, many dangers may remain. It is important to be aware of the hazards and to know what to look for when reentering. For full safety details, visit www.mauirecovers.org. For air quality information, visit health.hawaii.gov/mauiwildfires/.

SUPPORT: A high level of support will be provided to returning residents during the first two days of reentry into fire-damaged areas including water, shade, washing stations, portable toilets, medical and mental health care, MauiBus transportation from local hotel shelters and language assistance.

VEHICLE PASS DETAILS:The following documents may be used to verify property ownershipor residency to receive a reentry vehicle pass:

Property Deed/Title or Property Tax Records: A property deed or title in your name is one of the most direct ways to demonstrate ownership. This document should clearly show your name as the property owner. Property tax records from the County’s Real Property Tax office that list you as the property owner are also strong evidence of ownership. Visit: www.mauipropertytax.com.

Utility Bills: Utilitybills such as electricity, water, or gas bills that are addressedto your nameat the property addresscan serve as proof of residency. Thesebillsshould be recent and show consistent usage.

Rental/Lease Agreement or Receipt: If you have been renting, a lease agreement or rent receipt with your name, the landlord’s name, and the property address can establish your residency.

Hawai‘i Driver’s License: A valid Hawai‘i driver’s license or Hawai‘i State ID with your current address is widely accepted proof of residency.

Vehicle Registration: If your vehicle is registered at the property address, it can indicate your residency.

Voter Registration: A voter registration card listing your address in Lahaina can be used to confirm your residency.

Financial Statements: Financial statements sent to your Lahaina address can help establish residency, especially if they cover an extended period. Employment agency registration or paystubs or checks can also help prove residency.

Insurance Documents: Homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policies with your Lahaina address can be used as proof of residency.

Mail: A letter or other mail delivered to your address from an employer, public official, social service organization, local school, or school district can offer proof of occupancy.

Notarized Affidavit: In some cases, a notarized affidavit from a property owner or landlord confirming your residency or ownership may be accepted.

DETAILS: For details on reentry to impacted areas; safety information for returning to your property; drinking water and wastewater; maps and data; firedebrisremoval; recovery phases; financial and housing assistance; and business support, visit www.mauirecovers.org. For information on resources available, medical and mental health care, financial assistance, housing, jobs, and how to donate or volunteer, visit www.mauinuistrong.info.

Residents should sign up to receive notifications for any updates on changes to Zone openings at www.mauicounty.gov/mema.