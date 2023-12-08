Maui Surf Forecast for December 09, 2023

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 10-15 10-15 10-15 West Facing 1-3 4-6 4-6 4-6 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 05:38 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 12:58 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 06:46 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 11:15 AM HST. Sunrise 6:51 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate, medium-period northwest swell (320 deg) will build down the island chain through Saturday, increasing surf along north and west facing shores. Surf will reach low end advisory levels by day break Saturday morning, and then lower slightly as we head into the Sunday, but remain elevated due to another northerly pulse set to arrive Sunday night. A larger, moderate-period northwest swell (320 deg) is forecast to move through the local waters Tuesday through the middle of next week, peaking well above advisory level, then becoming more northerly (340-350 deg) as it slowly decreases heading into Thursday. Surf along east facing shores will become rough and choppy early next week as easterly trades return. Only small background swells are expected through the forecast period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.