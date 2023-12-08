Maui Surf Forecast for December 09, 2023

Maui Surf

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
10-15
10-15
10-15 




West Facing
1-3
4-6
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

                            southeast after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 05:38 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 12:58 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

                            around 15 mph in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 06:46 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 11:15 AM HST.











Sunrise
6:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate, medium-period northwest swell (320 deg) will build down the island chain through Saturday, increasing surf along north and west facing shores. Surf will reach low end advisory levels by day break Saturday morning, and then lower slightly as we head into the Sunday, but remain elevated due to another northerly pulse set to arrive Sunday night. A larger, moderate-period northwest swell (320 deg) is forecast to move through the local waters Tuesday through the middle of next week, peaking well above advisory level, then becoming more northerly (340-350 deg) as it slowly decreases heading into Thursday. Surf along east facing shores will become rough and choppy early next week as easterly trades return. Only small background swells are expected through the forecast period. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
