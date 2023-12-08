Traffic Advisory: Accident on Honoapiʻilani Highway at Kai Malina Parkway

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Lahaina traffic advisory.

Maui police have closed the southbound lanes of the Honoapiʻilani Highway from Lower Honoapiʻilani Road to Kai Malina Parkway due to a motor vehicle accident.

The closure went into effect at 4:34 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Police say the closure will also affect traffic into and out of Kai Malina Parkway.

Motorists can expect delays in the area.