Traffic Advisory: Accident on Honoapiʻilani Highway at Kai Malina Parkway

December 8, 2023, 5:09 PM HST
Lahaina traffic advisory.

Maui police have closed the southbound lanes of the Honoapiʻilani Highway from Lower Honoapiʻilani Road to Kai Malina Parkway due to a motor vehicle accident.

The closure went into effect at 4:34 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Police say the closure will also affect traffic into and out of Kai Malina Parkway.

Motorists can expect delays in the area.

