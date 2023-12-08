Maui News
Traffic Advisory: Accident on Honoapiʻilani Highway at Kai Malina Parkway
A
A
A
Maui police have closed the southbound lanes of the Honoapiʻilani Highway from Lower Honoapiʻilani Road to Kai Malina Parkway due to a motor vehicle accident.
The closure went into effect at 4:34 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.
Police say the closure will also affect traffic into and out of Kai Malina Parkway.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Motorists can expect delays in the area.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments