MEO scheduling Mexican Consulate appointments Dec. 16 and 17 in Lahaina

The Mexican Consulate, shown in March 2022, will be back at the Lahaina Civic Center on Dec. 16 and 17 with Maui Economic Opportunity’s Enlace Hispano facilitating scheduling of appointments. PC: MEO

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Enlace Hispano will schedule appointments for the Mexican Consulate’s visit to the Lahaina Civic Center on Dec. 16 and 17.

Consulate staff from San Francisco will assist with restoration and processing of passports, birth certificates and identification forms.

Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and can be scheduled by calling or texting 808-264-9023.

If there is no answer, callers should leave a detailed message with a first and last name and phone number. An Enlace Hispano specialist will contact individuals as soon as possible.

Those who are texting should leave a first and last name, phone number, email address and preferred day for appointment. A reply will be sent when an appointment has been scheduled.

Event flyer