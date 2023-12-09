The Westin Maui names Joshua Hargrove as new general manager

The Westin Maui Resort and Spa, Kāʻanapali as named Joshua Hargrove as general manager of the property. Hargrove rejoins the Marriott family in his new post and brings more than 17 years of hospitality leadership experience, primarily with Marriott brands on Oʻahu, Maui, and Hawaiʻi Island.

Shortly after starting in the new position, Hargrove spearheaded a resort-wide pivot to support

displaced residents, emergency response teams, and affected associates after the devastating West Maui wildfires in August. Under his leadership, the Westin Maui has provided shelter to

approximately 1,000 displaced residents and 70,000 total room nights to relief and recovery groups.

In addition, the resort has distributed $850,000 worth of funds directly to associates as part of its in-house relief program and continues to operate a community donation hub and services focused on wellness and healing for affected associates.

“It has been both an honor and a privilege to serve as general manager during these challenging times. My heart continues to ache for this island, but I am also incredibly proud of our team’s unity and steadfast commitment to serve the people of Maui,” said Hargrove. “Even beyond our public reopening, our focus will still remain firmly on being a part of Maui’s healing process.”

Hargrove led the Dec. 1 reopening of the resort for public bookings. The Westin Maui continues to maintain its robust engagement in various emergency response and community relief efforts. Previously, Hargrove served as the general manager at Prince Waikīkī Hotel and Hawaiʻi Prince Golf Club, where he successfully led the team through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic closures and orchestrated a triumphant reopening in November 2020.

Under his guidance, the hotel achieved its highest annual revenue in history and garnered accolades from renowned publications such as Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler in 2022.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Before his time at Prince Waikīkī, Hargrove held the position of hotel manager at The Westin

Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, where he consistently elevated guest experience scores and associate satisfaction year after year. His exceptional leadership abilities have also been showcased during his roles as director of rooms at The Modern Honolulu and The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, as well as assistant director of rooms at The Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Beyond his professional achievements, Hargrove remains deeply committed to the Hawaiʻi

community, actively serving on various boards, including as chairman of the Hawaiʻi Lodging &

Tourism Association. He also serves on the boards of Kupu Hawaiʻi, Hawaii Nature Center, and the

Waikīkī Improvement Association. He also lent his expertise to the Advisory Board of The

University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s Hospitality & Tourism Program, contributing to the growth

and development of future hospitality leaders.

Hargrove’s dedication and contributions to the industry have earned him several prestigious awards

in Hawaiʻi, including the 2023 Hawaiʻi Business Magazine “20 for the next 20” and the 2022 Pacific

Business News “40 Under 40” honors.