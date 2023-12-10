Free concert from Ekolu, festive activities at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in December

The Maui-grown group celebrated their grand opening with a free concert and is returning this year to commemorate their one-year anniversary with Queen Kaʻahumanu Center at Kamaʻāina Nights. (PC: Ekolu music website)

One of Hawaiʻi’s most popular island reggae bands, Ekolu, will perform at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center for Kamaʻāina Nights on Dec. 15. The performance will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Center Court.

Ekolu opened their first store at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center last December. The Maui-grown group celebrated their grand opening with a free concert and is returning this year to commemorate their one-year anniversary with Queen Kaʻahumanu Center at Kamaʻāina Nights.

Ekolu Music and Apparel is the band’s first-ever brick-and-mortar concept, selling Ekolu CDs, ʻukulele, and merchandise, including hats, shirts, board shorts, and more. Since its opening, the store has attracted fans from all over the world. Guests can stop by the Ekolu Music and Apparel store to find Christmas gifts for the entire ʻohana.

“Last year’s event brought out our entire Maui community in support of Ekolu,” said Kauwela Bisquera, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center general manager. “We hope to see everyone here again to support Ekolu, to celebrate local music, and to close 2023 in good spirits and community.”

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center will also be hosting holiday events throughout the month of December.

Santa’s Arrival: Dec. 4-14

Guests can make reservations for pet photos on Tuesdays and for Sensitive Santa for those who need a little extra time with him on Thursdays by emailing [email protected] .

. Visit https://queenkaahumanucenter.com/event/photos-with-santa/ for hours.

Bingo Bells: Dec. 6, 13, 20 from 5-6 p.m.

Join Queen Kaʻahumanu Center at center court for Bingo Bells, a festive holiday event where guests can gather with friends and family to play an exciting game of bingo. Get ready to shout “Bingo” and win prizes, including swag, gift cards, and more. Guests must be 13 or older to participate.

Frosty Films: Dec. 8, 15, 22 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Queen Ka’ahumanu Center presents Frosty Fun Fridays in partnership with Kids Parties Maui, a festive event crafted just for keiki. Complimentary popcorn and cotton candy will be offered, in addition to fun activities and films.

Guests can submit $200 or more in Queen Kaʻahumanu Center retailer receipts to receive a limited edition Queen Kaʻahumanu Center pouch in collaboration with Aloha Collection.

The offer is available until Dec. 31 and is limited to one custom designed pouch per person. Visit the management office at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center while supplies last.