Choice Health Bar celebrates reopening in Kāʻanapali

Choice Health Bar at Whaler’s Village.

Choice Health Bar makes a comeback to the Westside, reopening their location at Whalers Village in Kāʻanapali this week.

This comes with much excitement after a challenging four months since the devastating fires that consumed Lahaina town, including the original Choice Health Bar, which served as

the company’s home base and production headquarters for their three locations.

To express gratitude for their loyal Westside community, Choice Kāʻanapali will celebrate reopening with a special offer – on Saturday, Dec. 16, Maui’s kamaʻāina can enjoy a Buy One, Get One Free deal on açai bowls all day long. The Whalers Village location is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Choice Health Bar. Acai Bowls.

The menu at the revamped Kāʻanapali location will feature signature items like açai bowls, smoothies, and cold-brew coffee. Nostalgic classics from the original Lahaina menu, such as “The O.G.” açai bowl, a local favorite, and the Papaya Bowl featuring Kumu Farms strawberry papayas, will join the Kāʻanapali menu.

Heartier menu options, including the Burrito Bowl, Tempeh Wraps, and Kale Salads, will also be added to the menu in the coming months, as Choice reimagines their small kiosk with a mission to bring more of their Lahaina-town menu back to the Westside.

In addition, the team at Choice is working hard behind the scenes to rebuild their cold-pressed juicing operations this month and will be stocking Choice Kāʻanapali with fresh juice before the holidays.

“We are truly looking forward to getting back to some sense of normalcy, serving locally sourced plant-based food from our small but mighty Whalers Village location,” said store manager, Shierlyn Arzaga. Arzaga, along with every other employee at the Kāʻanapali location, lost their home in the Lahaina fires. “Our team has been through very challenging times these last few months, so now we are enjoying our time back together as a work ʻohana.”

With a menu that prioritizes healthy local ingredients and well-being, Choice Health Bar has become a cherished destination for locals and visitors alike. Kāʻanapali was the second Choice Health Bar location to open, followed by an outpost in Pāʻia shortly after. The Whalers Village location originally served as a healthy beacon for Maui’s visitors looking for a fresh bite or a cool açai bowl to take to the beach.

“In Kāʻanapali, we were appealing to people who were seeking nourishment and perhaps had never enjoyed a vegan meal before. For a long time, this was the location where we were spreading our mission and values mainly to visitors from around the globe,” said Emily Kunz, Choice’s co-founder. “Now we are grateful to have this location to continue to serve our large local following on the Westside, as we aim to provide healthy food to our community, who need it now more than ever.”

For more information, visit www.choicehealthbar.com.