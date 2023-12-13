J Walter Cameron Center gets $15,000 OHA grant to support

J. Walter Cameron Center. PC: Wendy Osher (7.20.21)

The J Walter Cameron Center announced the receipt of a $15,000 grant from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to support the project “Kakoʻo for Cameron Center.”

Organization leaders say the grant will play a pivotal role in fortifying connections within the Native Hawaiian community and aligns with OHA’s commitment to strategic directions that include quality housing, educational pathways, economic stability and health outcomes.

The Kakaoʻo for Cameron Center project is designed to empower, amplify and serve the community by providing essential funding for audit, grant management and back office support.

Organization leaders say this support service is instrumental in strengthening not only the J Walter Cameron Center, but also the 24 nonprofit and social service resident agencies housed at the center. These agencies deliver more than 150 programs to the Maui community, impacting more than 60,000 residents.

“this generous grant from OHA represents a significant milestone for J Walter Cameron Center and the entire Maui community. With these funds, we can further our mission to support a thriving, resilient community by equipping our nonprofit partners with the tools they need to succeed,” said Cesar Gaxiola, executive director. “This collaboration with OHA reinforces our commitment to serving the Native Hawaiian community and enhances our ability to make a lasting impact.”