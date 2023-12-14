Hawaiian Music Series December edition features Wilson Kanakaʻole, Jarret Roback

This month’s Hawaiian Music Series will take place on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m., at Hale Hoʻikeʻike at the Bailey House Museum in Wailuku. This free event will feature well-known musicians Wilson Kanakaʻole and Jarret Roback.

Wilson Kanakaʻole is a guitarist and vocalist. He grew up in Lahaina, attended University of

Hawaiʻi Maui College’s Institute of Hawaiian Music and has appeared on records by the

Barefoot Natives and other island musicians. He comes from a family of talented musicians,

including his father, Eric Kanakaʻole and uncle, the late ʻukulele legend, Nelson Waikiki.

Jarret Roback was born on Oʻahu and moved to Maui in 1969. Roback has been a singer and guitarist on Maui for more than 25 years. He is well-known on the island as a dedicated firefighter and has been with the Fire Department for more than 30 years, following in the footsteps of his father, who was both a police man and musician.

This free concert has been a tradition for 15 years. It is held on the last Thursday of every month and made possible by Lahaina Restoration Foundation with the support from the Maui County Office of Economic Development.

The special location of this month is provided by the Maui Historical Society.

Guests are invited to bring their own blankets, mats and low-back beach chairs to enjoy the music on the lawn.

Free parking is available onsite.

For more information, visit https://www.lahainarestoration.org/index.html.