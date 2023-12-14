The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Lānaʻi and portions of Hawaiʻi Island as a cold front continues to push south of the Big Island this morning.

All other islands are currently under a Wind Advisory.

Strong winds behind the front will be particularly gusty over and downwind of mountains and through valleys through 6 a.m. Friday.

The forecast calls for NE winds of 25-45 mph with localized gusts over 60 mph.

The NWS advises: “Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines and damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

As a precaution, loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured properly.