Nonprofit continues efforts to assist wildfire survivors with “Christmas for Lahaina” event

The Holidays For Lahaina Foundation, a Lahaina-based nonprofit continues to support families affected by the August wildfires beyond Thanksgiving.

Holidays For Lahaina along with the help of donors, have organized a Christmas For Lahaina celebration. The event will take place on Thursday, Dec, 21, 2023, at 6 p.m., at The Ritz Carlton, Kapalua, West Maui, and is not open to the public.

“Christmas For Lahaina will be a magical evening dedicated to spreading love and joy to our cherished Lahaina community. On this special night, we’re bringing families together for a memorable experience filled with live music, inspiring speakers, and delicious holiday treats,” said event organizers.

There will be a guest appearance by Miss Hawaiʻi Island USA, Leimakamae Freitas. Special performances will feature Wilmont Kamaunu Kahaialiʻi and the Old Lahaina Lūʻau hula dancers. Guest speakers include: Archie Kalepa, Scott Craig, and Zane and Matt Schweitzer. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Organizers say wildfire-affected families were invited to submit their Christmas wish lists.

“We’re working tirelessly to curate and provide thoughtful gifts for every attendee, ensuring that each child and family member experiences the magic of Christmas. More than just gifts, this event is a testament to the resilience and support that define our Lahaina community,” event organizers said.

“Together, with the support of our generous donors and partners like the Ritz Carlton Kapalua, Aloha Collection, Coco Moon Hawaiʻi, Swiminista, and Scott Hawaiʻi, we aim to create unforgettable memories and inspire hope during this festive season for those who need it most,” according to foundation leaders.

The pet community will also be treated with donations from Bark Co. and Merrick/Purina. Representatives from the Maui Humane Society will also be in attendance.

Donations are welcome to assist the foundation by going to HolidaysForLahaina.com.

Follow on social media @HolidaysForLahaina for updates and live coverage.