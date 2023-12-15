DTRIC Insurance and MS&AD companies raise $100,000 for Maui wildfire relief

DTRIC Insurance, its holding company MS&AD Insurance Group, and its parent company Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, have stepped forward with a donation of $100,000 to support Maui wildfire relief effort

Photo caption: DTRIC Insurance, along with its holding company, parent company, and their employees, raised $100,000 to support Maui wildfire relief efforts. Pictured are members of DTRIC’s executive leadership team, VP/Chief Claims Officer Michael Mishima, EVP/Chief Underwriting Officer Dennis Rae, VP of Commercial Lines Tawana Scott, EVP/Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Ann Nakagawa, Vice President of Agency Relations Martha Nobriga, and President and CEO Takuya Mitsueda.

“DTRIC and our affiliated companies strongly believe in supporting our communities in times of crisis,” said Takuya “Taku” Mitsueda, president and CEO of DTRIC Insurance. “Our team members have shown tremendous generosity and the aloha spirit. We are committed to helping with the recovery efforts and are proud to support organizations providing relief and assistance on Maui.”

The wildfires that devastated Maui in August caused widespread damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure. DTRIC Insurance and its affiliated companies launched employee donation campaigns in response to this catastrophe.

Additionally, DTRIC provided a corporate gift to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund. Funds will also be distributed to the American Red Cross and Aloha United Way.

