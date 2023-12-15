Maui made Moku Moku, now streaming

Bronson Varde as Kimo (left); Chino LaForge as Pili (middle); and Patty Lee as Leilani (right).

Moku Moku, a local series filmed on Maui, is now officially streaming, with episodes releasing on Fridays at noon at www.808MokuMoku.com.

Set in Upcountry Maui, the series follows the lives of three friends – Kimo, Leilani, and Pili – as they navigate the challenges, joys, and humor of everyday life in Upcountry Maui.

Kawika Hoke, Showrunner, said, “Moku Moku is a labor of love, and we’re thrilled to bring our unique island perspective to audiences. We’re just getting started, and the response has been incredible.”

Screening of the pilot episode, “Identity,” premiered in March.

“We’re not just a show; we’re a movement,” said Brad Starks, the executive producer and assistant director. “Moku Moku is about sharing our stories, making people laugh, and creating a space where everyone feels connected.”