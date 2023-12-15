Raising Holiday Cheer with 99.9 KISS FM Maui’s toy drive for Parents and Children Together

Raising Cane’s partners with 99.9 KISS FM’s Ed Kanoi and the Maui United Way this month to support Parents and Children Together (PACT), a local nonprofit organization serving Maui’s families.

Over two weeks 99.9 KISS FM’s Ed Kanaoi has been asking listeners to contribute to a Virtual Toy Drive to purchase toys and gifts for local Maui keiki, in addition to granting wishes to families in need through the Parents and Children Together programs.

Raising Cane’s will hold an in-person toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon at its Kahului restaurant where Cane’s crew members will be raising holiday cheer with Free Kids Combo certificates to customers who donate a toy or $15 or more at the event. In addition, 15% of sales during the event will also be donated to PACT.

“Raising Cane’s is matching each donation up to $1,000 to help raise the cheer-o-meter,” said Ali Urbick Marketing Manager. “That means your $25 turns into $50 or your $50 turns into $100 that goes directly to purchasing gifts for Maui keiki.”

“Raising Cane’s strives to be active in as many areas of the community as we can with a focus on education, feeding the hungry, active lifestyles, and pet welfare,” said Urbick. “December marks the fifth anniversary of the opening of the first Cane’s restaurant in Hawaiʻi and over the past five years we have donated over $305,000 to Hawaiʻi nonprofits.”

$145,000 was donated to the Maui Wildfire disaster relief as part of a national fundraising campaign in September.

Donations are still being accepted online at kissfmmaui.com. Click on the Ed Kanoi Virtual Toy Drive link. All donations go directly to Parents and Children Together programs on Maui.