Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center to close early Dec. 18-20

Disaster Recovery Center at the Lahaina Civic Center. PC: Wendy Osher (12.6.23)

The Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center will close at 4 p.m. Dec. 18, Dec. 19 and Dec. 20, because of community meetings. All meetings are open to the public from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The recovery center, located at the Lahaina Civic Center Gymnasium, at 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway in West Maui.

Hours of operation are:

Regular hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday; closed Sundays

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18; Tuesday, Dec. 19; Wednesday, Dec. 20

Survivors do not need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to get help. You can update your information at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Helpline operators are available from 2 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, and they speak many languages. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauirecovers.org.