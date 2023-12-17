14 new deputies join State Sheriff Division across Hawaiʻi

PC: Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety & Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement

Fourteen new deputies were added to the Sheriff Division on Friday after graduating from the Law Enforcement Recruit Class 23-01.

The new sheriffs’ deputies were presented with graduation certificates, followed by the recitation of the Oath of Office and the Sheriff badge presentation. A family member was also picked to pin the badge on the new Deputy Sheriff.

In the spirit of Act 278 (SLH 2022), PSD and the DLE also hosted two Department of Taxation investigators and Department of Law Enforcement Deputy Director Michael Vincent. All three attended the full law enforcement recruit class and received a certification of completion.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This was the final graduation ceremony for deputy sheriffs’ recruits under the Department of Public Safety.

Effective Jan. 1, 2024, all law enforcement personnel of the department will be transferring to the newly created Department of Law Enforcement and the Department of Public Safety will be redesignated as the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Public Safety Director Tommy Johnson said, “With hope for the future as we move forward with the re-designation as the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, I am humbled by the opportunity to lead the department into the future.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“These graduates will become the state’s newest law enforcement officers and transfer to the newly created Department of Law Enforcement to begin their careers and service to the public,” Johnson said.

For six-and-a-half months, the recruits trained in more than 1,000 hours of academic instruction, practical testing in constitutional and criminal law, ethical uses of force, de-escalation, crisis intervention training, physical fitness, traffic enforcement, firearms and arrest and control tactics.

“The recruits endured six-and-a-half months of intensive physical and academic training to get to this day as newly sworn in members of the Sheriff Division,” said State Sheriff Mark Hanohano. “On behalf of the Division, I extend my congratulations and wish you well as you begin to carry out your duties to keep our communities safe.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Student awards for Top Gun, Physical Fitness, Academics and the Distinguished Graduate were also presented to the recruits who ranked at the top of their class in those areas.

Fourteen deputies will be sent out to work in various positions throughout the state. Ten will be assigned to O‘ahu patrol sections, three to Hawai‘i island and one to Kaua‘i.