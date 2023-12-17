Volcano Watch: Sniffing out stealthy gas escape between Kīlauea’s eruptions

The eruption within the Kīlauea caldera that began on Sept. 10 stopped on Sept. 16. Some areas of steam were shown to persist in this photo taken on Sept. 17, 2023, as lava continued to cool. USGS photo by J. Chang.

By US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates

Kīlauea has erupted three times in 2023—January–March, June, and September—and has also experienced significant intrusive activity to the southwest of the summit since the beginning of October.

During eruptions, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) frequently reports sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) emission rates as a means of tracking the progression of eruptive activity. But for the periods before eruptions, or when there is an ongoing intrusion with no eruption, most of the data that HVO relies on is geophysical data, like deformation or seismicity, rather than geochemical data like SO 2 emissions.

However, as “Volcano Watch” has discussed before, there is another type of gas that can be important during non-eruptive periods—carbon dioxide (CO 2 ).

CO 2 behaves very differently from SO 2 in Kīlauea’s magmatic system, and these differences can be exploited to help better understand processes occurring beneath the ground surface. For example, CO 2 can begin to escape from Kīlauea’s magma when it is still many kilometers (miles) beneath the surface even though SO 2 is largely released when magma is just a few tens or hundreds of meters (yards) beneath the surface. In a practical sense, this often means that we don’t see much SO 2 being emitted until lava begins erupting at the surface.

Because CO 2 escapes the magma from deeper, we should be able to see changes in the amount of CO 2 coming from Kīlauea as magma gets shallower, even if it’s not shallow enough to erupt yet.

The tricky thing about CO 2 , though, is that it is already present—and highly variable—in the atmosphere. This is different from SO 2 —SO 2 is not normally present in background atmosphere, so it’s easy to pick out a volcanic SO 2 signal in ambient air measurements. But atmospheric CO 2 can vary over the course of a day, as well as with the seasons. So, picking out a small volcanic CO 2 signal from variable amounts in the background atmosphere can be tough, and it has indeed proved difficult over the years at both Kīlauea and Mauna Loa.

Recently, however, in cooperation with colleagues at the USGS Cascades Volcano Observatory, we have been looking a little closer at CO 2 data from Kīlauea. We have a multi-GAS station just to the southwest of Halemaʻumaʻu that measures four volcanic gases (CO 2 , SO 2 , hydrogen sulfide, and water vapor) as well as meteorological data like wind speed and wind direction. Instead of using all the CO 2 data from the multi-GAS, which can be noisy because of background variations in CO 2 , we separate out CO 2 data that reaches the station from certain directions at certain wind speeds. This allows us to try to isolate the volcanic CO 2 signal.

What have we seen? Well, the data are still noisy, so instead of looking at individual data points (up to eight per day), we calculate weekly averages of the CO 2 concentration. Once we do that, if we look only at data coming from two portions of Halemaʻumaʻu (roughly the western part of the crater and the southeastern part of the crater) at moderate wind speeds, we see patterns in the CO 2 concentration relative to the recent summit eruptions.

For both wind directions we look at, we can see that CO 2 coming from those directions appeared to increase—slowly and slightly—before the June and September Kīlauea summit eruptions. Once the eruptions occurred, CO 2 concentrations dropped back down. Now, since the September eruption, those CO 2 concentrations are increasing again, and the increase is likely related to the intrusion of magma into the shallow storage regions beneath the summit and south caldera regions.

Often when Kīlauea erupts, HVO uses the low ratio of eruptive CO 2 to SO 2 to be able to say that the magma feeding the eruption was stored very shallow because that low ratio tells us the magma already degassed most of its CO 2 before eruption. What we’re seeing right now is that pre-eruptive CO 2 loss in the form of these CO 2 increases before eruptions as magma gets closer to the surface.

The next step with this new data analysis method is to try to turn the CO 2 concentration data into emission rates of CO 2 , which could then perhaps tell us not just that magma is rising to shallow depths beneath Kīlauea, but how much magma is rising.

Sources/Usage: Public Domain. These plots show provisional CO2 concentrations from two approximate areas at Kīlauea summit, over March–October 2023. Final, quality-assured concentrations will be calculated during post-processing by making small adjustments to the provisional data using measurements of known calibration gases, but the relative trends shown here are real (and are the sum of volcanic signals and variations in background CO2). Red squares and blue circles represent weekly averages of CO2 concentration measured at the Kīlauea multi-GAS station when the wind is coming from specific directions at specific wind speeds. Gray symbols are the individual measurements (30-minute averages up to 8 times per day). Pink vertical bars represent the June and September Kīlauea eruptions.

Volcano Activity Updates

Kīlauea is not erupting. Its USGS Volcano Alert level is ADVISORY.

The unrest associated with the intrusion that began in early October southwest of Kīlauea’s summit continues. Elevated earthquake activity has continued in the Southwest Rift Zone, summit, and upper East Rift Zone over the last week, with earthquakes swarms on December 8, 9, and 13-14. The Uēkahuna tiltmeter—located northwest of the caldera—shows little net tilt over the past week. The Sand Hill tiltmeter—located southwest of the caldera—shows inflation to the south of the caldera since Monday, December 11. Unrest may continue to wax and wane with changes to the input of magma into the area and eruptive activity could occur in the near future with little or no warning. The most recent sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate for the summit—approximately 70 tonnes per day—was measured on Dec. 5.

Mauna Loa is not erupting. Its USGS Volcano Alert Level is at NORMAL.

Webcams show no signs of activity on Mauna Loa. Summit seismicity has remained at low levels over the past month. Ground deformation indicates continuing slow inflation as magma replenishes the reservoir system following the 2022 eruption. SO2 emission rates are at background levels.

Six earthquakes were reported felt in the Hawaiian Islands during the past week:

M3.1 earthquake 13 mi SW of Laupāhoehoe at 31 km (19 mi) depth on Dec. 11 at 3:08 p.m.

M2.3 earthquake 5 mi SSW of Leilani Estates at 5 km (3 mi) depth on Dec. 11 at 12:02 a.m.

M2.2 earthquake 8 mi SE of Waimea at 26 km (16 mi) depth on Dec. 9 at 6:54 a.m.

M3.4 earthquake 11 mi N of Pāhala at 7 km (4 mi) depth on Dec. 8 at 9:22 p.m.

M3.6 earthquake 1 mi WSW of Hōlualoa at 12 km (8 mi) depth on Dec. 8 at 9:21 p.m.

M3.6 earthquake 6 mi ENE of Pāhala at 32 km (20 mi) depth on Dec. 7 at 7:13 a.m.

HVO continues to closely monitor Kīlauea and Mauna Loa.

Visit HVO’s website for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea and Mauna Loa updates, volcano photos, maps, recent earthquake information, and more. Email questions to [email protected].