USTA Hawaiʻi Pacific tapped to manage the Royal Lahaina Tennis Ranch



































Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows in Lahaina, Maui has finalized an agreement for the management of its tennis venue, the Royal Lahaina Tennis Ranch.

Starting in January 2024, the United States Tennis Association, Hawaiʻi Pacific division will assume the management responsibilities for the Royal Lahaina Tennis Ranch, including its facilities, pro shop and all tennis operations.

The Royal Lahaina Tennis Ranch is one of Hawaiʻi’s top tennis venues. It features 11 hard courts, a pro shop and one of the few stadium courts found across the islands. Since its inception, the venue has hosted some of the world’s top professional tennis events, including the USA vs. Germany Fed Cup in 2017 and an Invesco Tennis Legends event with John McEnroe in 2019.

“We are excited to partner with the longstanding Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows to ensure that tennis is accessible to the West Maui community as it rebuilds,” said Ron Romano, executive director of the USTA Hawaiʻi Pacific. “Our upcoming plans and initiatives include providing tennis equipment to junior tennis clubs, organizing local tennis tournaments, and hosting the Lahaina Junior Tennis Club, displaced by the Maui Wildfires, at our facility at no charge.”

Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows is one of Maui’s first resorts, located on Kāʻanapali Beach. The property unfolds across 27 acres of gardens. The property remains independently owned and curated . The beachfront resort features an open-air restaurant, two oceanfront swimming pools with cabanas, beach activities center, fitness center, spa and tennis courts. Since the Lahaina wildfires on Aug. 8, Royal Lahaina Resort has worked directly with the Red Cross to shelter more than 1,000 displaced Maui residents, a quarter of whom are employees and their family members. The resort continues to offer on-property resources.

The USTA Hawaiʻi Pacific Section is one of 17 geographic Sections within the USTA. The USTA Hawaiʻi Pacific is a 501(c)(3) whose mission is to promote and develop the growth of tennis in Hawaiʻi, Guam, the Northern Marianas and American Samoa.