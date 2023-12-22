Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center opens exhibit celebrating Japanese history























Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center opened a new exhibit honoring the legacy of Lānaʻi’s Japanese community. Kodomo no tame ni (translated as for the sake of the children) features more than 30 artifacts and 25 photos from its vast archive, offering a first-hand glimpse of pieces from the island’s Japanese families.

The exhibit honors the sacrifices made by families to ensure a better future for the next generation. The Issei who came to Lānaʻi left their lives behind in search of better future for themselves and their families. In spite of the hardships of starting a new life in a foreign land, surviving the Great Depression, and enduring anti-Japanese sentiment during the World War II era, Japanese immigrants created a vibrant and close-knit community and an enduring legacy for their children.

The exhibit celebrates Lānaʻi’s evolution as a multi-cultural community, as told through artifacts of Japanese immigrant families that span generations and will remain on display through Spring 2024.

Having the largest collection of Lānaʻi-focused archival materials globally, Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center oversees an impressive archive of artifacts, photos, documents, and records. This unique exhibition marks a rare opportunity for the public to witness a curated selection of historically significant items, shedding light on Japanese history and community.

Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center aims to expand its archive and welcomes historic or family photographs. This exhibit is part of the center’s archival program and ongoing digitization efforts to preserve and protect its history.

Support for this exhibit is provided by Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority through the Community Enrichment program.