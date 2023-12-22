The Sentry announces complimentary ticket program for first responders

File photo by Wendy Osher.

The Sentry announced a complimentary ticket program in partnership with SERVPRO for first responders on Maui. The initiative aims to offer a day of community spirit to acknowledge the service and commitment of these workers following the Aug. 8 wildfires. Local first responders are invited to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from Jan. 4-7 for the PGA TOUR’s season-opening event.

“We are deeply grateful for the support our first responders are receiving through this wonderful opportunity,” said Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen. “Many of our emergency responders have themselves lost so much and have selflessly put others ahead of their own needs during the disaster and as we recover from the devastation. We are blessed by their dedication, their bravery, and aloha for our community.”

“While we acknowledge the path to recovery will be long and challenging, The Sentry remains deeply inspired by the unwavering resilience and optimism displayed by the remarkable people of Lahaina,” said Max Novena, executive director of The Sentry, and who is based in West Maui. “We recognize and express a heartfelt mahalo to the dedicated first responders who courageously serviced their community during the fire emergency and their continued support amidst the recovery and rebuild of West Maui.”

The First Responder Ticket presented by SERVPRO offers two complimentary tickets per day from Thursday, Jan. 4 through Sunday, Jan. 7. Maui first responders should visit TheSentry.com for instructions on how to redeem tickets.

“First responders consistently sacrifice to safeguard our communities whenever they don their uniforms,” said SERVPRO President and COO John Sooker. “The first responders in Maui, in particular, have faced significant challenges while assisting those affected by recent fires, even while more than two dozen of these heroes lost their own homes in the disaster. Providing them with a day of relaxation and enjoyment is our humble way of showing gratitude for their unwavering commitment.”

Military and Veteran Ticket Information

The military ticket program returns to The Sentry, which offers active, retired, reserved military and national guard members the opportunity to reserve two complimentary tickets per day to watch the TOUR’s best players kick off the 2024 regular season. The Sentry also offers discounted grounds tickets each day to veterans.

Military members and first responders will need an active GovX account to verify status and unlock the ticket offer on TheSentry.com. If military members and first responders don’t have one tied to their credentials, they must visit www.govx.com to create an account. Tickets are not transferable.

As golf fans around the world make plans to see the game’s best players kick off the 2024 PGA TOUR Regular Season at The Planation Course, The Sentry kindly reminds visitors to bring care, patience, and compassion when they travel to Maui in January.

The PGA TOUR’s 2024 FedExCup Regular Season begins at The Sentry, which features PGA TOUR winners from the previous calendar year, including FedExCup Fall winners, as well as the top 50 members from the 2022-23 FedExCup standings.