New Atelier Art Gallery in Kīhei celebrates opening with Chromascapes exhibition, Dec. 28

The new Atelier Art Gallery in Kīhei celebrates its opening on Dec. 28 with a “Chromascapes” art exhibition and ribbon cutting ceremony.

“I’m thrilled to be opening the doors of The Atelier Art Gallery in Kīhei,” said Carolina Manchester, a Maui-local artist and owner of the gallery. “We aim to create a vibrant, inclusive space where art lovers and creators can converge and immerse themselves in the transformative power of art.”



































The exhibition features intricate brushwork from Manchester and a vibrant palette utilized by fellow artist Jennifer Valenzuela. The influence of Maui’s landscapes are present in artwork by both artists. The exhibition also includes the ethereal and mystical allure of Maui Prayer Wands.

“Chromascapes promises to be a sensory journey through a world of chromatic wonders, featuring the captivating works of Maui-local artists,” according to an event announcement. “Each artist infuses their distinctive perspectives and expressions with the mystique and natural beauty of the region, creating a truly immersive experience.”

Valenzuela’s talent has been recognized by the Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, which acquired some of her pieces, emphasizing her role in promoting, perpetuating and preserving culture and the arts in Hawaiʻi.

An estimated 20-50% of art sales from the ribbon cutting will directly aid Maui Health Foundation’s Employee Assistance fund, benefiting healthcare workers affected by the recent Maui fires.

The opening event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28, with bites and sips to be served throughout the evening. Atelier Art Gallery is located at 161 Wailea Ike Place, Suite B-106 in Kīhei.

