ʻAha Pūnana Leo secures $25,000 grant from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs

ʻAha Pūnana Leo, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to the revitalization and preservation of the Hawaiian language, announced the successful acquisition of a $25,000 grant from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs.

This grant will enable the organization to continue serving the Native Hawaiian community through its efforts to restore a thriving ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi.

The funding received will be utilized to strengthen the general operations of ʻAha Pūnana Leo, Inc., furthering its mission and focusing on the importance of language revitalization.

“The grant award supporting our operations from OHA is a testament to their commitment towards preserving and promoting the rich traditions of the Native Hawaiian people. We are profoundly grateful for their trust and support,” said Kaʻiulani Laehā, CEO at ʻAha Pūnana Leo, Inc.

With this grant, ʻAha Pūnana Leo, Inc. is poised to make a meaningful impact on strengthening its administrative operations for the coming months. The organization aims to expand its reach and continue equipping individuals with the tools necessary to preserve and perpetuate their language and traditions.

