Hundreds of children gifted new bicycles in annual Jim Falk holiday tradition

Jim Falk Valley Isle Motors bike giveaway. File photo by Wendy Osher.

For the 10th year in what has become an annual tradition, Jim Falk’s Valley Isle Motors hosted more than 200 children and their families on Wednesday and presented each child with a new bicycle and helmet as an early Christmas present.

The Ford dealership’s showroom was empty of cars but filled with bikes of all sizes.

“We’ve had such a tremendous response from the community in the last couple of years to our annual bike giveaway that it has become my favorite Christmas tradition,” said Jim Falk, owner of Jim Falk’s Valley Isle Motors. “To see how happy these young people are when they receive a bike for Christmas is the best present that I could ever get.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

After the children found their bikes all of the families were treated to a festive holiday luncheon at the dealership.

Falk expressed his gratitude to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Maui volunteers who found children and families that would most benefit from a donation.

A host of other charitable groups around Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi, also received bikes for deserving children, with some 500 bikes ultimately gifted as Christmas presents.