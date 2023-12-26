New Maui sites offered for Christmas tree recycling drop-offs

Two new temporary sites, along with several established green waste locations, are set up around Maui County this year for residents to drop off Christmas trees for recycling, according to an announcement by the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management Division of Environmental Protection and Sustainability.

The county opened temporary Christmas tree drop-off sites this year in Kīhei and in Makawao for residents’ convenience. Those locations, along with existing green waste sites where Christmas trees can be recycled, are listed below.

All ornaments, tinsel and other decorations should from the tree before dropping it off. The department reminds residents that Christmas trees are a fire hazard, and it is illegal to dump trees at community centers, recycling centers, parking lots and along roadways.

Drop-off locations this year include the following:

Temporary sites

K ī hei: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Dec. 27, 2023, through Jan. 7, 2024, Kīhei Recycling Center, off Welakahao Road and the makai side of Piʻilani Highway

8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Dec. 27, 2023, through Jan. 7, 2024, Kīhei Recycling Center, off Welakahao Road and the makai side of Piʻilani Highway Upcountry: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 27-31, 2023, and Jan. 3-7, 2024, Makawao Recycling Center, off Makani Road behind Kalama Intermediate School

Permanent sites

Central Maui: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Maui EKO, Central Maui Landfill

6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Maui EKO, Central Maui Landfill H ā na: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Hāna Landfill

8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Hāna Landfill L ā na ʻ i: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Lānaʻi Landfill

8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Lānaʻi Landfill Moloka ʻ i: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Molokaʻi Landfill

8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Molokaʻi Landfill West Maui: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday, Olowalu Convenience Center

For more information, call the department’s Recycling Hotline at 808-270-7880.

