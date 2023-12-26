Nonprofit offers catamaran trips for Lahaina families impacted by the recent wildfires











The nonprofit foundation, For Children to Flourish, is funding and organizing Trilogy Catamaran trips for families impacted by the August wildfire in Lahaina.

The trips were launched in December out of Māʻalaea, with 45 individuals from 11 families joining in the inaugural five hour adventure. The trips feature food, refreshments and snorkeling.

“It was the first time the families had seen each other since scattering around the Island. We had therapists in attendance if adults or children wanted to talk. It was a wonderful experience for all and quite therapeutic,” said foundation representative Bill Lane.

The nonprofit also hosted teachers and their families that lost homes and jobs in Lahaina during a subsequent trip in December.

The foundation partners to help children to flourish by connecting local communities to natural resources where organizers say “hope can be found and healing can begin.” “Simply put, we offer free boat trips to our local kids and their support systems in Hawaiʻi. This beautiful experience can help kids develop skills to overcome hard things,” according to the foundation’s website.

The outings provide a day of healing on the ocean, recovering and reconnecting. “Our goal is to fund 2024 individuals on charters in 2024,” Lane said.