State senators from Maui earn leadership roles and committee assignments for 2024

Sen. Lynn DeCoite (Aug. 22, 2023) – 1st Special Floor Session – Judicial Confirmations. PC: Hawaiʻi Senate Majority

The Hawaiʻi State Senate announced its finalized leadership and committee assignments ahead of the 32nd Legislature to continue on Jan. 17, 2024.

Maui lawmakers are among those selected for leadership roles in the upcoming legislative session. Sen. Lynn DeCoite was named Assistant Majority Floor Leader and Sen. Troy Hashimoto was selected as one of five Assistant Majority Whips.

Sen. DeCoite will also serve as Chair of the Energy, Economic Development, and Tourism committee; and a member of the Agriculture and Environment and Ways and Means committees.

Sen. Hashimoto will serve as Vice Chair of the Housing committee; and a member of the Higher Education, Transportation and Culture & Arts and Ways and Means committees.

Sen. Angus McKelvey will serve as Chair of the Government Operations committee; and member of the Commerce and Consumer Protection and Public Safety, Intergovernmental, and Military Affairs committees.

Leadership and committee assignments of the 15 standing committees are as follows:

Leadership:

President: Ronald D. Kouchi

Vice President: Michelle N. Kidani

Majority Leader: Dru Mamo Kanuha

Majority Floor Leader: Glenn Wakai

Assistant Majority Floor Leader: Lynn DeCoite

Majority Policy Leader: Les Ihara, Jr.

Majority Whip: Lorraine R. Inouye

Assistant Majority Whip: Henry J.C. Aquino

Assistant Majority Whip: Troy N. Hashimoto

Assistant Majority Whip: Jarrett Keohokalole

Assistant Majority Whip: Chris Lee

Assistant Majority Whip: Herbert M. “Tim” Richards, III

Committee Assignments:

Agriculture and Environment (AEN)

Gabbard, Mike (Chair)

Richards, III, Herbert M. “Tim” (Vice Chair)

DeCoite, Lynn

Rhoads, Karl

Awa, Brenton

Commerce and Consumer Protection (CPN)

Keohokalole, Jarrett (Chair)

Fukunaga, Carol (Vice Chair)

McKelvey, Angus L.K.

Richards, III, Herbert M. “Tim”

Awa, Brenton

Education (EDU)

Kidani, Michelle N. (Chair)

Kim, Donna Mercado (Vice Chair)

Kanuha, Dru Mamo

Richards, III, Herbert M. “Tim”

Fevella, Kurt

Energy, Economic Development, and Tourism (EET)

DeCoite, Lynn (Chair)

Wakai, Glenn (Vice Chair)

Fukunaga, Carol

Kim, Donna Mercado

Fevella, Kurt

Government Operations (GVO)

McKelvey, Angus L.K. (Chair)

Gabbard, Mike (Vice Chair)

San Buenaventura, Joy A.

Wakai, Glenn

Awa, Brenton

Hawaiian Affairs (HWN)

Shimabukuro, Maile S.L. (Chair)

Fevella, Kurt (Vice Chair)

Ihara, Jr., Les

Keohokalole, Jarrett

Richards, III, Herbert M. “Tim”

Health and Human Services (HHS)

San Buenaventura, Joy A. (Chair)

Aquino, Henry J.C. (Vice Chair)

Keohokalole, Jarrett

Shimabukuro, Maile S.L.

Awa, Brenton

Higher Education (HRE)

Kim, Donna Mercado (Chair)

Kidani, Michelle N. (Vice Chair)

Fukunaga, Carol

Hashimoto, Troy N.

Fevella, Kurt

Housing (HOU)

Chang, Stanley (Chair)

Hashimoto, Troy N. (Vice Chair)

Aquino, Henry J.C.

Kanuha, Dru Mamo

Awa, Brenton

Judiciary (JDC)

Rhoads, Karl (Chair)

Gabbard, Mike (Vice Chair)

Elefante, Brandon J.C.

San Buenaventura, Joy A.

Awa, Brenton

Labor and Technology (LBT)

Aquino, Henry J.C. (Chair)

Moriwaki, Sharon Y. (Vice Chair)

Ihara, Jr., Les

Lee, Chris

Fevella, Kurt

Public Safety, Intergovernmental, and Military Affairs (PSM)

Wakai, Glenn (Chair)

Elefante, Brandon J.C. (Vice Chair)

Fukunaga, Carol

McKelvey, Angus L.K.

Awa, Brenton

Transportation and Culture & Arts (TCA)

Lee, Chris (Chair)

Inouye, Lorraine R. (Vice Chair)

Elefante, Brandon J.C.

Hashimoto, Troy N.

Awa, Brenton

Water and Land (WTL)

Inouye, Lorraine R. (Chair)

Elefante, Brandon J.C. (Vice Chair)

Chang, Stanley

Rhoads, Karl

Fevella, Kurt

Ways and Means (WAM)