State senators from Maui earn leadership roles and committee assignments for 2024
The Hawaiʻi State Senate announced its finalized leadership and committee assignments ahead of the 32nd Legislature to continue on Jan. 17, 2024.
Maui lawmakers are among those selected for leadership roles in the upcoming legislative session. Sen. Lynn DeCoite was named Assistant Majority Floor Leader and Sen. Troy Hashimoto was selected as one of five Assistant Majority Whips.
Sen. DeCoite will also serve as Chair of the Energy, Economic Development, and Tourism committee; and a member of the Agriculture and Environment and Ways and Means committees.
Sen. Hashimoto will serve as Vice Chair of the Housing committee; and a member of the Higher Education, Transportation and Culture & Arts and Ways and Means committees.
Sen. Angus McKelvey will serve as Chair of the Government Operations committee; and member of the Commerce and Consumer Protection and Public Safety, Intergovernmental, and Military Affairs committees.
Leadership and committee assignments of the 15 standing committees are as follows:
Leadership:
- President: Ronald D. Kouchi
- Vice President: Michelle N. Kidani
- Majority Leader: Dru Mamo Kanuha
- Majority Floor Leader: Glenn Wakai
- Assistant Majority Floor Leader: Lynn DeCoite
- Majority Policy Leader: Les Ihara, Jr.
- Majority Whip: Lorraine R. Inouye
- Assistant Majority Whip: Henry J.C. Aquino
- Assistant Majority Whip: Troy N. Hashimoto
- Assistant Majority Whip: Jarrett Keohokalole
- Assistant Majority Whip: Chris Lee
- Assistant Majority Whip: Herbert M. “Tim” Richards, III
Committee Assignments:
Agriculture and Environment (AEN)
- Gabbard, Mike (Chair)
- Richards, III, Herbert M. “Tim” (Vice Chair)
- DeCoite, Lynn
- Rhoads, Karl
- Awa, Brenton
Commerce and Consumer Protection (CPN)
- Keohokalole, Jarrett (Chair)
- Fukunaga, Carol (Vice Chair)
- McKelvey, Angus L.K.
- Richards, III, Herbert M. “Tim”
- Awa, Brenton
Education (EDU)
- Kidani, Michelle N. (Chair)
- Kim, Donna Mercado (Vice Chair)
- Kanuha, Dru Mamo
- Richards, III, Herbert M. “Tim”
- Fevella, Kurt
Energy, Economic Development, and Tourism (EET)
- DeCoite, Lynn (Chair)
- Wakai, Glenn (Vice Chair)
- Fukunaga, Carol
- Kim, Donna Mercado
- Fevella, Kurt
Government Operations (GVO)
- McKelvey, Angus L.K. (Chair)
- Gabbard, Mike (Vice Chair)
- San Buenaventura, Joy A.
- Wakai, Glenn
- Awa, Brenton
Hawaiian Affairs (HWN)
- Shimabukuro, Maile S.L. (Chair)
- Fevella, Kurt (Vice Chair)
- Ihara, Jr., Les
- Keohokalole, Jarrett
- Richards, III, Herbert M. “Tim”
Health and Human Services (HHS)
- San Buenaventura, Joy A. (Chair)
- Aquino, Henry J.C. (Vice Chair)
- Keohokalole, Jarrett
- Shimabukuro, Maile S.L.
- Awa, Brenton
Higher Education (HRE)
- Kim, Donna Mercado (Chair)
- Kidani, Michelle N. (Vice Chair)
- Fukunaga, Carol
- Hashimoto, Troy N.
- Fevella, Kurt
Housing (HOU)
- Chang, Stanley (Chair)
- Hashimoto, Troy N. (Vice Chair)
- Aquino, Henry J.C.
- Kanuha, Dru Mamo
- Awa, Brenton
Judiciary (JDC)
- Rhoads, Karl (Chair)
- Gabbard, Mike (Vice Chair)
- Elefante, Brandon J.C.
- San Buenaventura, Joy A.
- Awa, Brenton
Labor and Technology (LBT)
- Aquino, Henry J.C. (Chair)
- Moriwaki, Sharon Y. (Vice Chair)
- Ihara, Jr., Les
- Lee, Chris
- Fevella, Kurt
Public Safety, Intergovernmental, and Military Affairs (PSM)
- Wakai, Glenn (Chair)
- Elefante, Brandon J.C. (Vice Chair)
- Fukunaga, Carol
- McKelvey, Angus L.K.
- Awa, Brenton
Transportation and Culture & Arts (TCA)
- Lee, Chris (Chair)
- Inouye, Lorraine R. (Vice Chair)
- Elefante, Brandon J.C.
- Hashimoto, Troy N.
- Awa, Brenton
Water and Land (WTL)
- Inouye, Lorraine R. (Chair)
- Elefante, Brandon J.C. (Vice Chair)
- Chang, Stanley
- Rhoads, Karl
- Fevella, Kurt
Ways and Means (WAM)
- Dela Cruz, Donovan M. (Chair)
- Moriwaki, Sharon Y. (Vice Chair)
- Aquino, Henry J.C.
- DeCoite, Lynn
- Hashimoto, Troy N.
- Inouye, Lorraine R.
- Kanuha, Dru Mamo
- Kidani, Michelle N.
- Kim, Donna Mercado
- Lee, Chris
- Shimabukuro, Maile S.L.
- Wakai, Glenn
- Fevella, Kurt