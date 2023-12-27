Hawaiʻi minimum wage to increase to $14 on Jan. 1, 2024

The state’s minimum wage will increase to $14 per hour beginning on Jan. 1, 2024. The update is pursuant to Act 114, Session Laws of Hawaiʻi (2022), according to the Hawaiʻi State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

Act 114 incrementally increases the minimum wage to $16 per hour Jan. 1, 2026, and to $18 per hour Jan. 1, 2028.

“The purpose of the minimum wage law is to protect the health, efficiency, and general well-being of workers,” said Jade T. Butay, DLIR Director. “The minimum wage rate is a floor designed to protect workers against unduly low pay.”

The tip credit will also increase on Jan. 1, 2024. Tipped employees may be paid $1.25 below the minimum wage beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, and $1.50 below the minimum wage beginning on Jan. 1, 2028. Employers may apply the tip credit provided the combined amount the employee receives from the employer and in tips, is at least $7 more than the minimum wage.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about minimum wage and tip credit call 808-586-8777 or visit: http://labor.hawaii.gov/wsd/minimum-wage/.