Second XL swell to keep High Surf Warning posted until 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29

December 27, 2023, 7:19 AM HST
A high surf warning has been extended until 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 29 for the north facing shores of Maui, and the north and west facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Molokaʻi.

Surf is expected to be in the 20-30 foot range along the north facing shores, and up to 18-22 feet along affected west facing shores today.  The swell will have a brief decline tonight, but a second extra-large NNW swell will fill in on Thursday, bringing surf as high as 35 feet to the north shores. 

Warning levels will continue through Thursday night.

The National Weather Service advises that powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches. Large breaking waves and strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing challenging boat handling.

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts and postpone entering or leaving affected channels until the surf subsides.

