The fan experience at The Sentry offers something for everyone 

From exclusive food offerings to prime views in golf, there will be plenty for fans to enjoy when The Sentry returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from Jan. 4-7, 2024.

From the best No. 1 tee view in golf to Nos. 5-7 featuring some of the most dramatic mountain views on course, over to the par-3 No. 11 tee, which faces the beautiful Honolua Bay known for its legendary surfing and beauty, to the iconic finishing hole No. 18 and its panoramic views, the unparalleled beauty is a sight to be seen.

Just steps from the new Main Entry located near the practice putting green and across the fan walk, the Tito’s Stillhouse returns for the 21-and-older crowd. Located between No. 1 fairway and No. 18 green, fans can sit alongside the golf action in comfortable seating to enjoy signature tournament cocktails and food options from the Plantation House Restaurant, including their legendary Fish Sando.

For the 21+ crowd witnessing the golf action on the front nine, they can enjoy drinks and food at the Michelob ULTRA Bar situated between No. 3 green and No. 9 tee. When fans follow groups as they make the turn at No. 10, they can relax and enjoy the atmosphere from Tommy Bahama beach chairs in the Tommy Bahama Relax Zone.

Fans are encouraged to wear protective sun gear, hats, and sunglasses while certified natural sunscreen dispensers courtesy of Raw Elements are located throughout the course. Since reusable plastic and metal bottles that are empty upon entry and exit are permitted at The Sentry, spectators are also encouraged to bring their own water bottles (no larger than 32 oz.) and utilize the Hydration Stations throughout the tournament grounds to refill cups and water bottles during the day.

For families attending The Sentry, the First Tee Game Changers Experience is a must-see. Located by No. 9 green, the experience features an interactive golf exhibition with putting green, coloring wall and Shave Ice. The best place for kids to grab selfies and autographs from PGA TOUR stars is at the First Tee Autograph Zone presented by Sentry, located near No. 1 tee.

To commemorate the day, fans can grab a souvenir and tournament gear from The Sentry at the Tournament Merchandise walkup location or the Pro Shop in The Plantation Course at Kapalua clubhouse.

As golf fans around the world make plans to see the game’s best players kick off the 2024 PGA TOUR Regular Season at The Planation Course, The Sentry kindly reminds visitors to bring care, patience, and compassion when they travel to Maui in January.

The PGA TOUR’s 2024 FedExCup Regular Season begins at The Sentry, which features PGA TOUR winners from the previous calendar year, including FedExCup Fall winners, as well as the top 50 members from the 2022-23 FedExCup standings.