Tradewinds VoTech graduates celebrate an early New Year’s with fall class graduation
In a recent Pau Hana celebration at the Kīhei Charter School, 10 graduates of the Maui Tradewinds Vocational Training and Education Program moved on to the next step in their potential Maui-based engineering careers.
The vocational training program is a joint venture with the South Maui Learning ʻOhana and the Maui Facilities and Engineering Leadership Council. Training classes were held at the Kīhei Charter School, a tenant of SMLO.
Among the skills that have been taught to the graduating students are, basic safety, introduction to hand tools, power tools, construction math, trade literacy, introduction to blueprints, engineering trades, and employability skills.
Each successful student received a “Certificate of Completion” to take to the Human Resources Department hiring manager of an MFELC member. All participating MFELC members have been alerted to the training program and will be looking forward to meeting the program graduates.