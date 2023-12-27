Maui Business

Tradewinds VoTech graduates celebrate an early New Year’s with fall class graduation

December 27, 2023, 1:54 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Program supporters, staff and graduating students of the Tradewinds Vocational Training and Education Program gather for a group photo following the recent MFELC class graduation ceremony. Pictured (L to R): Supporter Gene Zarro, SMLO, and teaching staff Branden Hazlet, with students Jayden Akau-Ponce, Jheniel Baysa, Jason Novello, Carlos Schulenburg, Misty Dela Cruz, Chantell Obina, Kayleigh Bass, Shelly Camara, Nomi Nash and supporters Richard Sato and Rick Moffat. PC: Lucas Zarro.

In a recent Pau Hana celebration at the Kīhei Charter School, 10 graduates of the Maui Tradewinds Vocational Training and Education Program moved on to the next step in their potential Maui-based engineering careers.

The vocational training program is a joint venture with the South Maui Learning ʻOhana and the Maui Facilities and Engineering Leadership Council. Training classes were held at the Kīhei Charter School, a tenant of SMLO.

Among the skills that have been taught to the graduating students are, basic safety, introduction to hand tools, power tools, construction math, trade literacy, introduction to blueprints, engineering trades, and employability skills.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Each successful student received a “Certificate of Completion” to take to the Human Resources Department hiring manager of an MFELC member. All participating MFELC members have been alerted to the training program and will be looking forward to meeting the program graduates.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments