Brown Water Advisory: north and west shores of Maui

Brown Water Advisory at The North Shore (from Waihee to Hookipa) and West Maui (from Honolua to Black Rock), Maui. PC: Google / Clean Water Branch, DOH

A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for the North Shore from Waiheʻe to Hoʻokipa and West Maui from Honolua to Puʻu Kekaʻa “Black Rock” on Maui.

High surf has resulted in coastal waters reaching into foliage and other areas above the normal high-water mark, including roadways.

The public is advised to stay out of coastal waters that appear brown due to possible runoff containing pesticides and other chemicals, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, and debris that might be in the water.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown the public is advised to stay out.

The state Department of Health, Clean Water Branch urges the public to continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with a primary care physician if there are any health concerns.