Maui Arts & Entertainment

Grand Wailea hosts Night Club featuring EO

December 28, 2023, 7:07 AM HST
Grand Wailea will hold an event called Grand Wailea x Hawaiʻi’s Finest: Night Club ft. EO this Friday, Dec. 29 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. 

The special evening brings back the resort’s night club Tsunami featuring Hawaiʻi’s Finest DJ Anit, plus a special pop-up with the Employees Only (EO) cocktail bar and mixology team.

This event is for those 21 years of age and older. General Admission and VIP Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.grandwailea.com/festive#nightclub with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the Maui Visitor Industry Charity Walk.

