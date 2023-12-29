Scottie Scheffler heads The Sentry’s field of 59 for upcoming PGA Tour event on Maui

A field of 59 of the best PGA Tour players will tee it up Jan. 4-7 at The Sentry on Maui. PC: PGA Tour

The field is set for the PGA Tour’s 2024 kickoff event, The Sentry, with 59 of the tour’s best players competing Jan. 4 to 7 at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

The field includes Scottie Scheffler, who finished No. 1 in the official world golf rankings for 2023.

The Sentry is the first of eight Signature Events of the 2024 FedExCup Regular Season.

The tournament also is only for winners of a PGA TOUR event from the previous calendar year, including FedExCup Fall winners, and the top 50 players from the final 2022-23 FedExCup standings.

The field includes four FedExCup Champions, 34 PGA Tour tournament winners (including 12 first-time winners) and 25 who qualified via finishing inside the top 50 in the final 2022-23 FedExCup standings.

Jordan Spieth, who won the 2016 The Sentry, is part of the 59-golfer field. PC: PGA Tour

Below is the field list for The Sentry 2024:

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Nico Echavarria

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Luke List

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Vincent Norrman

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Cameron Young

Rory McIlroy is the only player who qualified for The Sentry but elected not to compete.

The Sentry reminds visitors to bring care, patience and compassion when they travel to Maui, which is still recovering from the devastating August fires.

For information about the 2024 event, please visit TheSentry.com. Fans are encouraged to follow The Sentry on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.