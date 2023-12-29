Scottie Scheffler heads The Sentry’s field of 59 for upcoming PGA Tour event on Maui
The field is set for the PGA Tour’s 2024 kickoff event, The Sentry, with 59 of the tour’s best players competing Jan. 4 to 7 at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.
The field includes Scottie Scheffler, who finished No. 1 in the official world golf rankings for 2023.
The Sentry is the first of eight Signature Events of the 2024 FedExCup Regular Season.
The tournament also is only for winners of a PGA TOUR event from the previous calendar year, including FedExCup Fall winners, and the top 50 players from the final 2022-23 FedExCup standings.
The field includes four FedExCup Champions, 34 PGA Tour tournament winners (including 12 first-time winners) and 25 who qualified via finishing inside the top 50 in the final 2022-23 FedExCup standings.
Below is the field list for The Sentry 2024:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Nico Echavarria
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Lucas Glover
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Luke List
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Vincent Norrman
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Brendon Todd
- Erik van Rooyen
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Cameron Young
Rory McIlroy is the only player who qualified for The Sentry but elected not to compete.
The Sentry reminds visitors to bring care, patience and compassion when they travel to Maui, which is still recovering from the devastating August fires.
