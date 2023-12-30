Surfer from Haʻikū dies after being bit by shark at Maui’s Pāʻia Bay

This story was updated at 5:30 p.m.

A 30-year-old man from Haʻikū has died after encountering a shark on Saturday morning while surfing at Pāʻia Bay, on the northshore of Maui, according to the Hawaiʻi State Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The man was surfing in water conditions that were reported as “mixed” due to high surf conditions. The incident happened around 11:12 a.m.

Maui Fire and Ocean Safety responders removed the victim from the water and initiated medical care along with EMS, according to the Maui Fire Department. The man was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center.

His identity has not been released.

Following standard state protocols, shark warning signs were put up one mile on either side of the incident site: from Tavares Bay to Baby Beach.

The County of Maui posted on its social media sites that Baldwin Beach Park and Lower Pā’ia Park (Baby Beach) were closed Saturday due to the incident.

By noon on Sunday, if no further signs of shark activity are detected, the signs will be taken down.

Further details on the incident are unavailable at this time.

Pāʻia Bay is a popular north shore beach for visitors, bodyboarders and surfers. It also has had previous shark incidents, including in September 2022, when a shark bit off a 51-year-old woman’s left arm and part of her right hand. The victim was a tourist from France.

It is the 8th shark incident of the year in the State of Hawaiʻi, and third off Maui waters. On Oct. 2, a shark bit the tail of a surfboard about 50 yards offshore of Kuʻau Bay, but there were no injuries. And on Feb. 19, a shark bit the back of an inflatable Stand Up Paddleboard about a mile offshore of Welakahao Road in Kīhei, and there also were no injuries.

For a complete list of Hawaiʻi shark incidents dating to 1995, when either a person or board is bitten, click here.

For shark safety tips, click here. For a video of what to do after a shark incident, click here.