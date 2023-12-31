Maui News
No tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after 7.5 Japan quake on New Year’s Eve
A
A
A
There is no tsunami threat to Hawai’i following a 7.5 moment earthquake reported off the west coast of Honshu, Japan at 9:10 p.m. HST on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake; however, based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.
The statement is the only one that will be issued for the event, unless additional data are received.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments