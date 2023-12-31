No tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after 7.5 Japan quake on New Year’s Eve

M7.5 near the west coast of Honshu, Japan on Dec. 31, 2023, 9:10 p.m. HST.

There is no tsunami threat to Hawai’i following a 7.5 moment earthquake reported off the west coast of Honshu, Japan at 9:10 p.m. HST on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake; however, based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.

The statement is the only one that will be issued for the event, unless additional data are received.